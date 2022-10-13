Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 128,482 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

