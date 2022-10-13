FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Comcast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

