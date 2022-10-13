FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issued By DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 553,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

