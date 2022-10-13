FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

