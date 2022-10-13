FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bausch + Lomb Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.72 million.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 2.4 %

BLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

BLCO opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.