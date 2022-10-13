FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and have sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

