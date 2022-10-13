FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raised by Analyst

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NWBI opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.