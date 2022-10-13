G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $12.76

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $14.06. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $665 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.56.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.38%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

