GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.85. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

