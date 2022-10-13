GAP (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

GAP Trading Down 0.1 %

GPS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GAP by 293.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

