Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Garmin stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. 44,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,804. Garmin has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

