Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,462,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,336. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

See Also

