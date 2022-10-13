Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

