Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 22,709 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Prospect Capital worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 154.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 607.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,172. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

