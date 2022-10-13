Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 8,927 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 18,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

