Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises about 1.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $16,230,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock worth $119,485,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of AN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.40. 38,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

