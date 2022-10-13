Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up approximately 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 189,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

