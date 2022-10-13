Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.54. The company had a trading volume of 273,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.