Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $21.34 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Get Gas alerts:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Gas has a current supply of 17,190,378 with 10,128,375.105773 in circulation. The last known price of Gas is 2.11665865 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,234,871.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

