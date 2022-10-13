Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 6,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 216,576 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

