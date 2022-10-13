Gateway Protocol Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014893 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and $1.34 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.90980149 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,364,297.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

