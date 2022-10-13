Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Achieves $298.33 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $298.33 million and $1.01 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 301,483,852 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gemini Dollar has a current supply of 301,483,851.68. The last known price of Gemini Dollar is 0.99700581 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,565,163.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gemini.com/dollar/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

