Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $246.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $381.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average of $235.29.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

