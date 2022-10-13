Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $246.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Generac traded as low as $138.99 and last traded at $141.59, with a volume of 10268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.98.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average of $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

