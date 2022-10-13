General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.23

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 18256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

