General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 107,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

