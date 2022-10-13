Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
GNE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
