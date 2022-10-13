Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

GNE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genie Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.