Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.80. Genius Sports shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 1,164 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.
Genius Sports Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $69,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
