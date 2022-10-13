Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.80. Genius Sports shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 1,164 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $69,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

