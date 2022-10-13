GeniuX (IUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145,762.00

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $145,762.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “GeniuX (IUX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. GeniuX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GeniuX is 0.11087443 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $171,741.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genius-assets.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

