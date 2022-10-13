GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $408.43 million and approximately $438,092.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.27315711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GensoKishi Metaverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,709,312,901.15 in circulation. The last known price of GensoKishi Metaverse is 0.24257488 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $517,736.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genso.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars.

