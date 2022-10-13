Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($107.14) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of GXI stock traded up €1.45 ($1.48) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €55.45 ($56.58). The stock had a trading volume of 243,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a twelve month high of €87.25 ($89.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.92 and its 200 day moving average is €61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

