GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Hits $0.0736 on Exchanges

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $93.67 million and approximately $1,488.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.07347846 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,727.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

