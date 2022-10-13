Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

