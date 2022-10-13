Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $608.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,541.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

