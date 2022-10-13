Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 7.3 %

GOODO stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

