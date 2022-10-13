Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 91.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.