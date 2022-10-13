Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -189.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

