Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.40. Glencore shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 15,127 shares.

Glencore Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

