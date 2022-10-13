Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.50. 1,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,193,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after buying an additional 355,505 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

