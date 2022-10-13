Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:GLP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,455. The company has a market capitalization of $895.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $1.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 118,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Global Partners by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

