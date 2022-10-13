Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 131.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

