Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 60.7% in September

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $173,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

