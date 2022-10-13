Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QYLG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

