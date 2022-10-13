Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Holdings Reduced by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

