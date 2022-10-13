Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,549. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

