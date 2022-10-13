GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

