GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Blackboxstocks makes up 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Separately, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of BLBX stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackboxstocks Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

