Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $771,160.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain (GODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gode Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gode Chain is 0.01516142 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $671,852.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://godechain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

