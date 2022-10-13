GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,600 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 8,063,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS GLGDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 33,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

