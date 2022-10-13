Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.15.
Gold Fields Price Performance
Shares of GFI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 147,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,759 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
