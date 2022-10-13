Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of GFI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 147,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,759 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

